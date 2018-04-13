The West Coast premiere Bless Me, Ultima

A Mexican-American Opera

(San José, CA) – Bless Me, Ultima, a new Mexican-American opera by composer/librettist Héctor Armienta, will have its West Coast premiere in San Jose April 20th, 21st, and 22nd, 2018, at the majestic Mexican Heritage Theater – School of Arts and Culture.

The opera is based on the acclaimed coming-of-age novel by Rudolfo Anaya, who is is widely recognized as the godfather of Chicano literature. The world premiere, which took place in New Mexico on February 18th, 2018, performed to sold out crowds. The words to the opera will be displayed in English and Spanish using supertitles.

Featured artist for the San Jose production is opera star Suzanna Guzman, mezzo-soprano, who will perform the role of Ultima. Other noted artists include fourteen-year-old boy soprano Nicholas McKee (as Antonio), Roberto Perlas Gomez (as Tenorio), Alexandra Sessler (as Maria Marez), Pedro Ledesma (as Gabriel Marez), Michael Orlinsky (as Narciso), Flora Mendoza (as The Owl), Andrew Metzger (as Pedro/Lupito), and Temirzhan Yerzhanov (Conductor). The opera chorus will be performed by carefully selected members of Masterworks Chorale, which is based in San Mateo, CA.

The Mexican Heritage Theater is located at the School of Arts and Culture – 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose, CA 95116. The performances are on Friday, April 20th, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 21st, at 7:30 pm; and Sunday, April 22nd, at 2:00 pm. Performances will be approximately two hours long. Recommended for ages 12 and over.

To purchase tickets, go to blessmeultima2018.brownpapertickets.com. Ticket prices range from $15.00 for students/seniors to $40.00 for Orchestra Center.

For all info (directions, free on-site parking, wheelchair accessible, etc.), see: www.operacultura.org; contact: 1-800-838-3006 or info@operacultura.org.