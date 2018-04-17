Tuesday, April 17, 2018
2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium

The new Mustang is designed to custom-fit the way you drive, down to the last detail. From the look of the instrument panel to the sound of its growl to the way it feels taking a curve, this legend was born to make your own.

EXTERIOR

Appearance

Standard

  • AutoLamp Headlamps (automatic on/off)
  • Dual Exhaust with quad tips
  • LED Headlamps with LED signature lighting
  • LED front park turn lamps
  • LED fog lamps
  • LED sequential taillamps
  • Mirrors – body-color, heated with integrated blind spot mirrors and turn signal indicators
  • Pony projection lights
  • Raised blade decklid spoiler
  • Rear diffuser

Optional

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS® ) with Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Decklid spoiler delete
  • Active Valve Performance Exhaust
  • Voice-activated Navigation System
  • Painted Black Roof

Windows & Glass

Standard

  • Rear-window defroster

Interior Features

Climate

Standard

  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control

Comfort and Convenience

Standard

  • Satin Chrome Instrument cluster, register vents and cupholder surrounds
  • Angled Brush Aluminum instrument panel applique
  • Aluminum foot pedals
  • Ambient Lighting with MyColor® and 4.2″ Cluster
  • Bright Chrome door speaker surround
  • Cabin air filter
  • Center console with full armrest
  • Map Light
  • Chrome-accent 4-gauge instrument cluster
  • Cupholders (2)
  • Driver footrest
  • Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler
  • Floor mats – carpeted, front
  • Illuminated sill plates
  • Illuminated, locking glove compartment
  • Intelligent Access with push-button start
  • Interior trunk release
  • Soft Door Rollover
  • Leather-wrapped parking brake handle
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls and tilt and telescoping steering column
  • Map pockets – backside of driver and front-passenger seats (N/A with optional RECARO® seats)
  • MyKey®
  • Power driver and passenger windows with global open
  • Powerpoints – 2
  • Premium door trim
  • Reverse Sensing System
  • Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors
  • Track Apps™
  • Universal Garage Door Opener

Optional

  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain-Sensing Wipers
  • Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
  • Lane Keeping System
  • Hand stitched center console lid, wrapped knee bolster with accent stitch and shifter boot
  • Carbon fiber instrument panel applique
  • Linked Graphite instrument panel applique
  • Engine Spun Aluminum instrument panel aplique
  • Electronic locking center console
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Remote Start System (included when ordered with 10-speed automatic transmission)
  • Spare wheel and tire

Entertainment Systems

Standard

  • 9-speaker sound system, AM/FM stereo with single CD player
  • SiriusXM®  Radio
  • SYNC® 3
  • Two smart-charging USB ports

Optional

  • Shaker™ Pro Audio System with 12 speakers includes HD Radio™ and Subwoofer in-trunk

Seating

Standard

  • 4-way adjustable front head restraints
  • 50/50 split folding rear seat
  • 6-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar control
  • 6-way power front-passenger seat
  • Heated and cooled leather trimmed front bucket seats

Safety

Standard

  • 3-point safety belt restraint system for all seating positions
  • Glove Box Door Integrated Knee Airbag
  • Belt-Minder® front safety belt reminder
  • Driver’s knee airbag
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front-seat side-impact airbags
  • LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children)
  • Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger
  • Rear view camera
  • Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags
  • SOS Post-Crash Alert System™
