2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium
The new Mustang is designed to custom-fit the way you drive, down to the last detail. From the look of the instrument panel to the sound of its growl to the way it feels taking a curve, this legend was born to make your own.
EXTERIOR
Appearance
Standard
- AutoLamp Headlamps (automatic on/off)
- Dual Exhaust with quad tips
- LED Headlamps with LED signature lighting
- LED front park turn lamps
- LED fog lamps
- LED sequential taillamps
- Mirrors – body-color, heated with integrated blind spot mirrors and turn signal indicators
- Pony projection lights
- Raised blade decklid spoiler
- Rear diffuser
Optional
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS® ) with Cross-Traffic Alert
- Decklid spoiler delete
- Active Valve Performance Exhaust
- Voice-activated Navigation System
- Painted Black Roof
Windows & Glass
Standard
Interior Features
Climate
Standard
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
Comfort and Convenience
Standard
- Satin Chrome Instrument cluster, register vents and cupholder surrounds
- Angled Brush Aluminum instrument panel applique
- Aluminum foot pedals
- Ambient Lighting with MyColor® and 4.2″ Cluster
- Bright Chrome door speaker surround
- Cabin air filter
- Center console with full armrest
- Map Light
- Chrome-accent 4-gauge instrument cluster
- Cupholders (2)
- Driver footrest
- Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler
- Floor mats – carpeted, front
- Illuminated sill plates
- Illuminated, locking glove compartment
- Intelligent Access with push-button start
- Interior trunk release
- Soft Door Rollover
- Leather-wrapped parking brake handle
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls and tilt and telescoping steering column
- Map pockets – backside of driver and front-passenger seats (N/A with optional RECARO® seats)
- MyKey®
- Power driver and passenger windows with global open
- Powerpoints – 2
- Premium door trim
- Reverse Sensing System
- Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors
- Track Apps™
- Universal Garage Door Opener
Optional
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Keeping System
- Hand stitched center console lid, wrapped knee bolster with accent stitch and shifter boot
- Carbon fiber instrument panel applique
- Linked Graphite instrument panel applique
- Engine Spun Aluminum instrument panel aplique
- Electronic locking center console
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start System (included when ordered with 10-speed automatic transmission)
- Spare wheel and tire
Entertainment Systems
Standard
- 9-speaker sound system, AM/FM stereo with single CD player
- SiriusXM® Radio
- SYNC® 3
- Two smart-charging USB ports
Optional
- Shaker™ Pro Audio System with 12 speakers includes HD Radio™ and Subwoofer in-trunk
Seating
Standard
- 4-way adjustable front head restraints
- 50/50 split folding rear seat
- 6-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar control
- 6-way power front-passenger seat
- Heated and cooled leather trimmed front bucket seats
Safety
Standard
- 3-point safety belt restraint system for all seating positions
- Glove Box Door Integrated Knee Airbag
- Belt-Minder® front safety belt reminder
- Driver’s knee airbag
- Dual front airbags
- Front-seat side-impact airbags
- LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children)
- Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger
- Rear view camera
- Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags
- SOS Post-Crash Alert System™
