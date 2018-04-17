Eva Longoria gets star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, USA, Apr 16 (EFE).- Actress Eva Longoria, pregnant with her first child and visibly moved, on Monday received her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in a ceremony where she was accompanied by Ricky Martin, Felicity Huffman and Anna Faris.



“It’s just been a surreal journey,” she said, tearing up, adding, “I feel like I’m still a little girl from Corpus Christi, Texas, who had a really big dream and big hair. As a woman and as a Latina, I represent a lot of communities and I want to tell all those communities that this isn’t my star, this is our star.”



Longoria, 43, thanked the people who believed in her from the start and mentioned her agents, representatives, publicists and assistants, giving special recognition to her husband, Televisa executive Jose Antonio Baston, and to her mother and sisters.



Longoria and Baston married in May 2016 after a two-year relationship in an open-air ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, with celebrities Melanie Griffith and David and Victoria Beckham in attendance



Although she has been in the entertainment field for 20 years, the actress rocketed to fame for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the eight seasons of “Desperate Housewives,” and is presently starring in the romantic comedy “Overboard,” due to open on May 4, with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez.



Outside her entertainment career, Longoria spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and graduated with a master’s degree in Chicana/o studies from Cal State Northridge in 2013.

