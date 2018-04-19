DeRozan does the damage against Wizards as Toronto wins Game 2 130-119

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (top, L) and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (top, R) watch as Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (C) throws to the basket over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (bottom) during the fourth quarter of game two in their NBA Eastern Conference First Round basketball playoff game in Toronto, Canada, 17 April 2018. EFE
Toronto, Canada, Apr 17 (EFE).- DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points as he led the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday to victory over the Washington Wizards 130-119 in game two of the first round the Eastern Conference playoffs.
On a record breaking night for Toronto, DeRozan equalled his best ever points haul in a playoff game as his team took a 2-0 series lead, a franchise first.
Jonas Valanciunas scored a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds, while C.J. Miles added 18 points.
Kyle Lowry also had a double-double, scoring 13 points with 12 assists.
Serge Ibaka put up 10 points in 31 minutes of action, hitting 4 of 11 field goals, including 1 of 3 three-pointers.
The Wizards were led guard John Wall, who scored 29 points, while Mike Scott and Kelly Oubre added 20 and 14 points respectively.
Game three on Friday sees the best-of-seven series shift to Washington DC.
