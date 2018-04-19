DeRozan does the damage against Wizards as Toronto wins Game 2 130-119

Toronto, Canada, Apr 17 (EFE).- DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points as he led the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday to victory over the Washington Wizards 130-119 in game two of the first round the Eastern Conference playoffs.



On a record breaking night for Toronto, DeRozan equalled his best ever points haul in a playoff game as his team took a 2-0 series lead, a franchise first.



Jonas Valanciunas scored a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds, while C.J. Miles added 18 points.

Kyle Lowry also had a double-double, scoring 13 points with 12 assists.



Serge Ibaka put up 10 points in 31 minutes of action, hitting 4 of 11 field goals, including 1 of 3 three-pointers.



The Wizards were led guard John Wall, who scored 29 points, while Mike Scott and Kelly Oubre added 20 and 14 points respectively.



Game three on Friday sees the best-of-seven series shift to Washington DC.