Earthquakes’ Comeback Comes up Short in 3-2 Loss to Orlando

Jungwirth tallies brace, Tarbell saves penalty kick

ORLANDO, Fla. – The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Orlando City SC 3-2 on Saturday night, nearly finding their way back from a 3-0 deficit.

After trailing by three with fewer than 15 minutes remaining, midfielder Florian Jungwirth scored two goals and goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell saved a Justin Meram penalty kick to keep the Quakes’ hopes alive. The momentum-shifting plays set up a late opportunity for San Jose to draw level, but they couldn’t find an equalizer in stoppage time before the final whistle sounded.

Designated Player Magnus Eriksson was credited with the assist on Jungwirth’s second tally, coming in the 90th minute. He has now registered a goal or an assist in five consecutive matches dating back to Week 2.

The Quakes return to action on Saturday, April 28, when they take on Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on NBC Sports California Plus, KNBR 1050 and 1370 KZSF.

MLS Regular Season

Orlando City SC 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes

April 21, 2018 – Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Attendance: 25,527

Scoring Summary: ORL – Chris Mueller (Yoshimar Yotun) 2; ORL – Sacha Klejstan (Chris Mueller, Yoshimar Yotun) 35; ORL – Dom Dwyer (Justin Meram 69); SJ – Florian Jungwirth (unassisted) 78; SJ – Florian Jungwirth (Magnus Eriksson) 90.

Misconduct Summary: ORL – Yoshimar Yotun (caution) 65; SJ – Yeferson Quintana (caution) 73.

ORLANDO CITY SC: Joe Bendik; Lamine Sane, Mohamed El-Munir, Amro Tarek, Will Johnson; Cristian Higuita (Oriol Rosell 85), Yoshimar Yotun; Stefano Pinho (Justin Meram 60), Sacha Klejstan, Chris Mueller (Josue Colman 78); Dom Dwyer.

SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 14; CORNER KICKS: 3, OFFSIDES: 1.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Andrew Tarbell; Shea Salinas (Jackson Yueill 68), Francois Affolter, Yeferson Quintana, Nick Lima; Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth; Jahmir Hyka (Vako 68), Chris Wondolowski, Magnus Eriksson; Danny Hoesen (Quincy Amarikwa 82).

SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 19; CORNER KICKS: 8, OFFSIDES: 2.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH MIKAEL STAHRE

On the result:

“We are really disappointed for the result of course. We came here to try and perform and bring back three points to San Jose. I must say the players followed the game plan, especially in the first half. I was actually really pleased with the performance in the first half, but still we were 2-0 down. We spoke in the locker room to keep going and follow the structure, but of course it’s hard when you go down 1-0 in the first minutes on the road with 25,000 fans. I’m really proud of the players’ character and mental toughness.

“This week, we talked about possessing the ball better, controlling the game better. There were definitely less mistakes than the Houston game for example. Don’t get me wrong, we have plenty to improve on, but without being too optimistic, I believe that was the best road performance so far.”

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER FLORIAN JUNGWIRTH

On the result:

“I think in general if you’re 3-0 down, let’s be honest, the game is done. But we got a set piece and I think 17, 18 minutes left, so you think, ‘Okay maybe we get a lucky one too’ and so it happens and we had five, six minutes left plus extra time and you hope for a lucky punch. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

On his two goals:

“I know our coaching staff prepared us very well. In the video, they told us that there’s maybe a weak spot on the first post so we tried some corners during the week. Magnus [Eriksson] hit it well. The first was almost [Chris Wondolowski’s] goal. I just finished it. The second was a great corner too. I just have to flick it. It’s not that hard.”