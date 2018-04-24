Trump may condition NAFTA accord on Mexico toughening its immigration laws

Washington, Apr 23 (EFE).- President Donald Trump suggested Monday on Twitter that he might condition a renegotiated NAFTA accord on Mexico’s toughening enforcement of its immigration laws.



“Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement,” tweeted Trump, referring to the North American Free Trade Agreement currently being renegotiated among the US, Mexico and Canada.



“Our Country cannot accept what is happening! Also, we must get Wall funding fast,” he added.



Trump made his Twitter remarks shortly after US media reported the arrival in California of 50 members of a Central American immigrant caravan that had been crossing Mexico from south to north for weeks and officially ended its journey in early April in Mexico City.



In another tweet, Trump said that “I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country.”



“It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL” the president added.



The caravan grew to some 1,500 people and, coinciding with its northward trek, Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard along the southern US border, with about 900 troops initially being sent to the border area, according to figures provided by the US Border Patrol.



The “Fox & Friends” television program on the Fox cable network, which Trump regularly watches in the mornings, on Monday reported the arrival of 50 Central American migrants on US territory and said that more “waves” of up to 500 immigrants were continuing to head north across Mexico.



Trump’s tweets come as the NAFTA renegotiation process appears to be in its final phase.



Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo predicted last week that in “the next two or three weeks” the talks will get to “the landing zone,” while US Vice President Mike Pence said on April 14 that he was sure that a newly designed pact would be agreed to in the next few weeks.



However, Trump has said that he is in no to reach an agreement and in mid-April remarked that he was ready to “negotiate forever,” if need be, and that the pact could be concluded in “two weeks” or in “three months or five months,” as far as he was concerned.