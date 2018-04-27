Mexican rock band Mana plans tour in 2019

Las Vegas, Apr 26 (EFE).- The members of Mexican rock band Mana said they were planning a new tour in 2019.

We are at that and we’re planning a tour,” drummer Alex Gonzalez said during a panel discussion Wednesday at the Billboard Latin Music Conference in Las Vegas. “We will keep you posted.”

The band said that, despite the fact that there will always be fads and trends, rock and roll will not disappear, even when other styles – such as reggaeton – can be very popular.

“The problem is that radio stations don’t play new rock bands anymore,” Gonzalez said, adding that they should be given a chance.

The band’s members, renowned for their open support for environmental causes, said music had provided them with a platform to speak about ecology and human rights, as well as to work with organizations in countries like Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

They also said that social media can be very useful, but at the same time they are “deceitful and dangerous” if people do not know how to use them, highlighting the importance of family values and what children learn at home.

Mana has sold upwards of 40 million albums worldwide over their more than 30-year career, and the secret of the band’s success, according to vocalist Fher, is “writing good songs and rehearsing a lot.”