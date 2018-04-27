Trump credits China with facilitating Korean rapprochement

Washington, Apr 27 (EFE).- The president of the United States on Friday thanked his Chinese counterpart for his help in facilitating a rapprochement between North and South Korea.

Donald Trump took to Twitter to commend Xi Jinping’s efforts.

“Please do not forget the great help that my good friend, President Xi of China, has given to the United States, particularly at the Border of North Korea. Without him it would have been a much longer, tougher, process!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s praise for the Chinese leader comes amid growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and shortly after the US president hailed the commitments to peace signed Friday by the leader of the hermetic North Korean regime, Kim Jong-un, and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, at their historic bilateral summit.

On Friday, Kim and Moon vowed to achieve the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula and begin talks with the US aimed at hammering out a definitive peace treaty to replace the 1953 armistice between Pyongyang and Seoul that ended the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Friday’s summit, the first between leaders of North and South Korea in 11 years, marks a major turn toward peace on the peninsula after a year of frequent ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test by Pyongyang and the trading of threats between Kim and Trump.

The US and North Korean leaders have agreed to hold their own summit meeting in May or June, with the possible complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula to be the main item on the agenda.