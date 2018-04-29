Longoria, Crawford hit home runs for Giants in 6-4 win against Dodgers

San Francisco, USA, Apr 27 (EFE).- Third baseman Evan Longoria and shortstop Brandon Crawford scored home runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Friday night.



Both homers came in the second inning, with San Francisco coming back from 4-2 down to score four runs at the bottom of the seventh.



Gorkys Hernandez scored the go-ahead run when Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez balked.



The Dodgers had been 10-1 when leading after the sixth going into Friday night’s game.