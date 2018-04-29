Longoria, Crawford hit home runs for Giants in 6-4 win against Dodgers

San Francisco Giants second baseman Kelby Tomlinson (R) hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (L) of Cuba looks on during the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, USA, 27 April 2018. EFE
San Francisco, USA, Apr 27 (EFE).- Third baseman Evan Longoria and shortstop Brandon Crawford scored home runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Friday night.
Both homers came in the second inning, with San Francisco coming back from 4-2 down to score four runs at the bottom of the seventh.
Gorkys Hernandez scored the go-ahead run when Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez balked.
The Dodgers had been 10-1 when leading after the sixth going into Friday night’s game.