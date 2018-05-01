Humala and his wife are released after spending nine months in prison

Lima, Apr 30 (EFE).- The former Peruvian President and his wife were released from prison on Monday, after spending nine months in pretrial detention, in compliance with a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which overturned a court’s decision in the money laundering investigation against them.



Ollanta Humala left the prison of the Directorate of Special Police Operations in the district of Ate, while Nadine Heredia was released from the women’s prison in the district of Chorrillos, surrounded in both cases by dozens of sympathizers.



The former Peruvian president (2011-2016) and his wife are being investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly receiving irregular contributions by the Brazilian company Odebrecht to their 2011 election campaign and from the Venezuelan government in the 2006 elections.

