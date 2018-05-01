Rubio sidelined with hamstring injury, doubtful for series

Houston, USA, Apr 29 (EFE).- Star point guard Ricky Rubio’s left hamstring injury forced him to sit out his team’s first game of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, which they lost 96-110, at the Toyota Center in Texas Sunday.



Before the game, Jazz coach, Quin Snyder, confirmed Rubio will be missing the match due to a tear in his tendon.



Snyder did not reveal when Rubio would resume playing with the team but according to several media reports, the Spanish international player could miss at least 10 days, implying that he is likely to miss the first four games of the best of seven series against the Rockets who now lead 1-0.



Rubio, who was injured in the first quarter of Game six of the first round of the playoffs last Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, is currently with the team in Houston.



Game Two will be played in Houston on Wednesday.