Trump hints meeting with Kim could take place on border between Koreas

Washington, Apr 30 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump hinted Monday that the hoped-for meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be held on the border between North and South Korea.



As Trump said on his Twitter account, many countries “are being considered” for the meeting, but asked: “Would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country?”



“Just asking!” added Trump, who last Saturday announced that the meeting with Kim would be held “over the next two or three weeks.”



Peace House, a building located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, is the place that Kim and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, met last week in what was the first encounter of the two Koreas’ presidents in 11 years.



Trump’s statement this Saturday that the meeting with Kim would be in “two or three weeks” is sooner than previous White House estimates that it would take place in late May or early June.



This was the first time the US president has spoken about the exact place the historic meeting will be held, since up to now he had said that “two or three sites” were being considered.



Several countries like Thailand and Mongolia have offered to host the summit, which has as its principal goal the start of North Korean denuclearization.



That objective and getting the summit to actually take place would be sufficient accomplishments for Trump to win the next Nobel Peace Prize, North Korean President Moon said this Monday.



In Moon’s opinion, “It’s President Trump who should receive the Nobel Prize” for getting the inter-Korean talks started, of which the first session occurred last Friday.



The summit between Kim and Trump will be the first time leaders of the US and North Korea meet after almost 70 years of confrontation, which began with the 1950-1953 Korean War and 25 years of failed negotiations.