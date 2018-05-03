Giuliani says Trump repaid lawyer for Stormy Daniels settlement

Washington DC, May 2 (EFE).- United States President Donald Trump reimbursed his attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 settlement with an adult-film actor, former mayor of New York and a recent addition to Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani, said on Wednesday in an interview to Fox News.



Trump “didn’t know about the specifics of (the payment), as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this,” Giuliani added.



Giuliani’s statements contradict those of Trump’s, who so far has maintained that he was unaware of the settlement with actor Stormy Daniels.



Daniels and Trump are embroiled in a legal battle after it was revealed that Cohen paid her the hush money shortly before the 2016 presidential elections to keep quiet on her affair with Trump in 2006, shortly after his marriage to current US First lady, Melania Trump.



The transaction may have violated US electoral financing laws, given that it was intended to preserve a good image of Trump as a presidential candidate.



Giuliani, however, said Wednesday that this payment did not violate any electoral law since the money did not come out of the campaign funds.



Daniels had filed a lawsuit to break the non-disclosure agreement she had signed with Cohen, who in turn sued Daniels for millions of dollars for violating the agreement and making public her alleged affair with Trump.