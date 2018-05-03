US receives 88 Central American migrant caravan members

Tijuana, Mexico, May 2 (EFE).- Members of the Central American migrant caravan on Wednesday had hopes for gaining asylum in the United States as 88 people were accepted by the US Customs and Border Protection in three days.



The Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People without Borders) Association, which has accompanied the caravan called “The Viacrucis” (Way of the Cross) since it left the southern Mexican state of Chiapas five weeks ago, announced that on Wednesday groups of 28, 21 and 14 people entered the US through Tijuana.



“We hope they continue to enter,” a representative of the organization told EFE after announcing the entry of the third group.



The representative added that hopes have been high since some of its members began to enter the US on Monday night when the first eight members of the caravan were received, followed by two groups of six and 11 people on Tuesday.



“We are happy that they are beginning to comply with the law,” said Leo Santiago, from the Al Otro Lado (On the Other Side) organization.



Migrants who have been received by US authorities will have to go through a process that begins with the “credible fear interview,” which aims to verify their fear of persecution or torture if returned to their home country.



In the camp the migrants set up near the border, the Red Cross and other organizations have been providing water and food, as well as medical check-ups.



Dozens of migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have been camping near the border since Sunday night and although they have been advised to wait in nearby shelters, have chosen to stay in tents for fear of losing their place in line.



The caravan, which began with some 1,500 migrants, started its trip in March in Tapachula, Chiapas, and on Thursday 150 had arrived in Tijuana. Another 200 joined them on Friday.



The rest of the caravan had gradually left the group since its arrival in Puebla and in the Mexican capital, in the center of the country.



The members of the caravan call for humanitarian asylum in the US as they have fled the violence plaguing their home countries, mainly caused by gangs.