Rockets take lead over the Utah Jazz after a crushing 113-92 victory

Salt Lake City, USA, May 4 (EFE).- James Harden and Eric Gordon each scored 25 points, and led Houston to a 113-92 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3 on Friday, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series.

Having lost the second game at the Toyota Center in Houston, the Rockets were at their best defense, and had no trouble winning.



Harden, who managed a double-double with 12 assists, besides four rebounds and recovering two balls, topped the list of five players, including four starters, who had double-digit scores.



Gordon also achieved his best individual record so far in playoffs after making four of the eight field goals.



Point guard Chris Paul scored 15 points, besides seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets and Houston beat Utah in Salt Lake City for the third time this season at Vivint Smart Home Arena.



Brazil’s center Nene Hilario also showed great play by contributing eight points after scoring three of three field goals.

Besides having four defensive rebounds, he gave one assist, lost four balls and committed five individual fouls.



The forward Royce O’Neale ended with a team-high 17 points for the Jazz.



Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored only 10 points, and the Jazz lost. The Jazz is set to play game 4 on Sunday and could see the return of Spain’s base Ricky Rubio, who missed the third consecutive match due to a tear of the hamstring tendon of the left leg.