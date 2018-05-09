Ecuador president asks Cabinet to resign

Quito, May 8 (EFE).- Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has asked all of his Cabinet ministers to resign in order to begin his second year in office with a new executive branch, his chief of staff said Tuesday.



“This is because on May 24 the president of the republic completes a year in office and wishes to evaluate his ministers, and so be ready for a new year of government,” Juan Sebastian Roldan told a press conference.



Moreno succeeded Rafael Correa as president in May 2017, and since then has replaced a number of ministers and high government officials.



Roldan let it be known that the president of Ecuador “will do a careful evaluation of the performance and political position of the different ministers, and starting from there will take a position.”



He said that despite the fact that no “specific decisions” have been taken about who will form the new Cabinet, they will be announced before May 24 in a report to the nation.



Roldan met Tuesday with the media to discuss current affairs in the nation and to provide information about the weekly report given every Monday by President Moreno, who since yesterday has been in Costa Rica to attend the inauguration of the new president, Carlos Alvarado.



Moreno has already replaced half-a-dozen Cabinet members over the past year.