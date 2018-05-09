Lava flow slackens from Hawaii volcano but 2 new fissures open up

A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows steam rising from fissure 9 on Moku Street in the Leilani Estates Subdivision, near Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, 07 May 2018 (issued 08 May 2018), where scientists on the scene reported hearing rumbling noises in the area. A local state of emergency has been declared after Mount Kilauea erupted near residential areas, forcing mandatory evacuation of about 1,700 citizens from their nearby homes. The crater’s floor collapsed on 01 May and is since then continuing to erode its walls and generating huge explosions of ashes. Several earthquakes have been recorded in the area where the volcanic eruptions continue, including a 6.9 magnitue earthquake which struck the area on 04 May. EFE
Washington, May 8 (EFE).- The apparent pause in the flow of lava on Monday after the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is probably temporary, since the eruption is predicted to continue over the coming days and two new fissues have opened up, experts at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Tuesday.
Although volcanic activity has slackened in the 12 fissures that have opened up to date, two new ones have developed, the scientific institute said, noting that the situation is dangerous not only because of the risk of fire but also because of the associated gases, including sulfur dioxide, that spew from deep underground.
“The lava flow is unpredictable. It’s hard to determine which direction it will go. It starts and stops on a whim. That’s the uncertainty that residents are faced with,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige told CNN.
Hawaii officials said that the more then 1,700 people who have had to be evacuated since the volano began erupting last
Thursday still don’t know when they will be able to return to their homes, and more eruptions could be coming.
In addition, the number of homes destroyed so far has risen to 26, according to the latest tally by local authorities, who also reported that four other buildings had been destroyed.
The volcano began erupting on Thursday after several days of temblors in the area, and since then several earthquakes up to magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale have been registered.
Video and photographs published on the social networks by local residents show lava and hot gases emerging from several fissures near the volcano.
Kilauea is located in the southeastern part of the island of Hawaii, which is the extreme southeastern island – and the largest one – in the archipelago and is home to some 185,000 people.
