Marc Anthony brings mobile pediatric clinic to Puerto Rico town

Orocovis, Puerto Rico, May 10 (EFE).- Entertainer Marc Anthony on Thursday presented a mobile pediatric clinic to residents of this Puerto Rican mountain municipality affected by Hurricane Maria.



The mobile clinic, donated by The Children’s Health Fund (CHF), will be managed by the country’s Integral Health in the Mountain (SIM) organization.



“Puerto Rico is Puerto Rico,” the singer and actor told reporters following a press conference. “To be able to do my part is simply great. It is an opportunity to help. Every day I feel more and more proud to be Puerto Rican.”



Over the past 43 years, SIM – a non-profit organization – has provided primary and preventive healthcare services through its Integral Health Centers in a number of municipalities, including Barranquitas, Comerio, Corozal, Naranjito, Orocovis and Toa Alta.

Anthony, the US-born son of Puerto Rican parents, is part of Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), an alliance of artists that works to aid victims of natural disasters.



“One comes to realize that there is much left to do,” said Anthony at a press conference, accompanied by CHF president emeritus and co-founder Irwin Redlener, as well as SIM executive director Gloria del Carmen Amador.



He said that Somos Una Voz has so far distributed more than $20 million in aid to Puerto Rican and Caribbean organizations aimed at rebuilding the islands following two devastating hurricanes: Irma and Maria.