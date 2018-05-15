Celtics’ game plan strong, but Cavs’ position not a concern, James says

Boston, USA, May 14 (EFE).- The Boston Celtics crushing defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday did not have any detrimental effect on the confidence of its star LeBron James.



James, who managed just 15 points in the game, credited the Celtics for their tactical planning and gameplay on the court, but underlined that it had not undermined his confidence or that of his team.



“I think they had a great game plan in game one…they did a great job of communicating throughout the game,” he said in the post-match press conference.



James, who has won three NBA championships, said that starting a series with a loss was not an ideal thing but it was something he had faced before and he was not too concerned about it.



“I have zero level of concern at this stage. I’ve been down before… but for me this is no level of concern,” he said.



“We have another opportunity to be better as a ball club coming Tuesday night and we’ll see what happens,” he added, referring to the second game that will be played on Tuesday in the same venue: Boston’s TD Garden.