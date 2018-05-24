Peru trying get to past loss of Guerrero as they prepare for World Cup

Lima, May 23 (EFE).- The Peruvian national soccer team is trying to get past the suspension of top striker Paolo Guerrero from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, concentrating instead on their upcoming match against Denmark, Edison Flores said Wednesday.



He told reporters at the end of the team’s morning practice that, while “there is still much talk about Paolo’s absence,” the club is focusing on “turning the page.”



“It is a shame that he will not be able to play with us,” said Flores, who plays professionally for the Danish club Aalborg. “But we still have great players.”



He also said that the Danish team will try to display their “aerial skills,” noting that the Danes see their June 6 face-off against Peru as a “difficult match” given that they consider the Peruvians to be a “dangerous” team.



Flores, who is also among Peru’s leading scorers, said that he will not be taking on additional responsibilities as a result of Guerrero’s suspension.



“I know that goals will come as a result of my performance or my being close to the goal area,” he said. “I’ve always tried to do my best and deliver my best performance in every match in order to keep growing.”



Peru’s contest against Denmark on June 6 will mark their first World Cup game in 36 years.