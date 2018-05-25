The new 2018 Ecoboost Coupe Premium
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2D Coupe Shadow Black EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD Not All Customers will Qualify for all available rebates listed.
The 2018 Ford Mustang’s hood loses the longitudinal ribs and power dome of last year’s model for a lower, cleaner-looking one with a pair of tastefully executed extractor vents. The grille has a revised shape, as does the front fascia. But the biggest visual change is the move to more dramatic LED illumination for the headlamps, running lamps, tail lamps and on GT models, fog lamps.
Interior
-
- 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
- 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
- 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Fixed Rear Windows
- Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Compass
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Garage Door Transmitter
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Illuminated Locking Glove Box
- Driver Foot Rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Front Map Lights
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Space Lights
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Systems Monitor
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Analog Display
- Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Front Center Armrest
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Air Filtration
Exterior
-
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Clearcoat Paint
- Body-Colored Front Bumper
- Body-Colored Rear Bumper
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Colored Door Handles
- Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Light Tinted Glass
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Black Grille
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- LED Brakelights
- Front Fog Lamps
Post Views:
55