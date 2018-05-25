The new 2018 Ecoboost Coupe Premium

2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2D Coupe Shadow Black EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD Not All Customers will Qualify for all available rebates listed.

The 2018 Ford Mustang’s hood loses the longitudinal ribs and power dome of last year’s model for a lower, cleaner-looking one with a pair of tastefully executed extractor vents. The grille has a revised shape, as does the front fascia. But the biggest visual change is the move to more dramatic LED illumination for the headlamps, running lamps, tail lamps and on GT models, fog lamps.

Interior

8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Fixed Rear Windows Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Compass Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Garage Door Transmitter Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Illuminated Locking Glove Box Driver Foot Rest Full Cloth Headliner Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Leatherette Door Trim Insert Leather Gear Shift Knob Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front Map Lights Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Space Lights Driver And Passenger Door Bins Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Delayed Accessory Power Systems Monitor Outside Temp Gauge Analog Display Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Center Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 2 12V DC Power Outlets Air Filtration



Exterior