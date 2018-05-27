Trump now claims he’s working to meet with Kim on June 12

Washington DC, May 27 (EFE).- The President of the United States said Saturday evening that his administration is working to ensure that the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held on June 12 in Singapore, after announcing the cancellation of the event on Thursday.



“There are many people who are working on it and making good progress. We’re looking at June 12 in Singapore, that hasn’t changed. It looks good, we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a reception for US prisoner Joshua Holt, who was earlier in the day released by Venezuela.



Trump canceled the expected summit with Kim on Thursday with a letter, claiming hostility by the North Korean authorities over the past few days, but left the door open for the meeting to happen.



“People expect us to succeed in the process of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. That would be a great thing for North Korea, South Korea, Japan, the United States and the world, great for China,” Trump continued.



His comments came after Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Saturday for an unannounced summit on the inter-Korean border to discuss the summit between Kim and Trump.



If finally realized, the meeting between Kim and Trump will be the first between the leaders of the United States and North Korea after nearly 70 years of confrontation starting with the Korean War (1950-1953) and more than a quarter of a century of failed negotiations.