Trump touts his administration’s achievements on Memorial Day

Washington, May 28 (EFE).- President Donald Trump used the occasion of Memorial Day to brag about what he suggested were achievements of his administration.



“Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today,” Trump wrote on Twitter.



“Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!” the president added.



The US economy moderated its growth somewhat during this year’s first quarter to an annualized 2.3 percent, down from the 2.9 annualized rate in the last quarter of 2017.



The initial quarterly growth figure for 2018 is far from Trump’s promise to hike annual economic growth to 3 percent, a level he says will be attained as a result of his enormous tax reduction plan including significant tax cuts for companies and, to a lesser degree, for workers.



Specifically, the tax reform – which was approved by Congress in December and is considered to be one of Trump’s biggest successes since taking office – is aimed at stimulating the economy over the medium term.



On the other hand, the US unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in April, the first time it has been below 4 percent since 2000.



However, the trend in unemployment during the latter part of former President Barack Obama’s 2009-2017 tenure in office was already moving in that direction, with April being the 91st consecutive month in which employment had risen.



Trump also mentioned “rebuilding” the US Armed Forces in his tweet and in December he signed the Pentagon budget of almost $700 million for Fiscal 2018, including additional funding for military operations in Afghanistan and Syria.



Since taking office, Trump has insisted on the need to strengthen US military capabilities after, in his judgment, the Obama administration reduced its strength as part of a weakened foreign policy.