Andre Iguodala ruled out for NBA Finals Game 1 due to knee injury

Oakland, USA, May 30 (EFE).- The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that its forward Andre Iguodala will not be playing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, held on Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.



Iguodala has missed the last four games of his team due to left knee soreness which resulted from a clash with James Harden during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.



“I don’t think I have much left to play with,” the player acknowledged during media day on Wednesday.



The Warriors’ medical team revealed that there has been inflammation around the nerve in Iguodala’s left knee.



“I’m making some progress, slower than we expected. But, if you’re being realistic, it is what it is,” the MVP (best player) of the 2015 Finals said.



Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the player was frustrated because “his body had just not responded to this point.”



Iguodala, the man in charge of defending LeBron James most of the times in the previous Finals, averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the series against the Rockets, and played about 27 minutes per game.

