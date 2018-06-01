Homeland Security secretary warns of punishment for illegal border crossings

Nogales, USA, May 31 (EFE).- The US Secretary of Homeland Security said Thursday at the US-Mexico border in Arizona that anyone crossing illegally into the country will be punished.



Kirstjen Nielsen visited the ports of entry at Douglas and Nogales, a border city near where dozens of Central American immigrant families are waiting on the Mexican side to seek political asylum.



“If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, we will prosecute you. If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you. And if you make a false immigration claim, we will prosecute you,” Neilsen said at a press conference.



Nielsen was hosted by Martha McSally and later joined by David Schweikert, both Republican House representatives for Arizona.



She also met behind closed doors with ranchers, business owners, representatives from law enforcement agencies and members of the National Guard.



This marks Nielsen’s second visit to the US border in Arizona in less than two months, and has taken place amid strong criticism against the Trump administration for a new policy that separates undocumented immigrants from their children.



Democrat House Representative Raul Grijalva of Arizona criticized Nielsen’s visit.



“As Trump’s draconian policies rip immigrant families apart, Sec. Nielsen came to Nogales for a photo opportunity at the border,” Grijalva said on Twitter.



In the same post, Grijalva said he met with asylum seekers across the border in Mexico and heard from those directly affected by Trump’s policies. EFE