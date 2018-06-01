Mexican singer Paulina Rubio explores reggaeton with 1st record in 7 years

Paulina Rubio dice en entrevista con Efe que es una “detective y exploradora musical” que ha tomado los ritmos del momento para adaptarlos a su estilo, tal y como hizo en su nuevo sencillo, el reguetón “Desire (Me tienes loquita)”, en el que colabora con el cantante venezolano Nacho. A pesar de apostar por este tema como primer adelanto de su primer disco en siete años, rechaza ser una artista más que se sube al tren de la enorme popularidad del reguetón, pues una de las principales características de su carrera ha sido siempre explorar ritmos bailables. EFE
Miami, May 31 (EFE).- Mexico’s Paulina Rubio on Thursday told EFE that her upcoming album will be “more danceable than romantic.”
“(Using) danceable (rhythms) in my music is my trademark,” the 46-year-old Miami-based singer said regarding her first studio album in seven years, which will feature lyrics that transition between English and Spanish in a fusion of different musical genres.
“It is a hybrid,” she added. “A little more fast-paced.”
Despite the fact that the album’s first single, “Desire” – which was released this week – is a reggaeton piece, the self-styled “musical detective and explorer” denied that she is jumping on the reggaeton bandwagon, adding that she has always explored danceable styles.
The “Golden Girl” said that, since she had not produced a studio album in a while, she decided to explore reggaeton music – the most popular dance genre at the moment – and to do so sought to collaborate with rapper Nacho.
“We already had the music and, once Nacho started working with us, the lyrics slowly started taking shape,” said Rubio about the song’s lyrics, which she describes as “casual and in Spanglish,” which is “how we communicate in our day-to-day life.”
