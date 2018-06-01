Mexican singer Paulina Rubio explores reggaeton with 1st record in 7 years

Miami, May 31 (EFE).- Mexico’s Paulina Rubio on Thursday told EFE that her upcoming album will be “more danceable than romantic.”



“(Using) danceable (rhythms) in my music is my trademark,” the 46-year-old Miami-based singer said regarding her first studio album in seven years, which will feature lyrics that transition between English and Spanish in a fusion of different musical genres.



“It is a hybrid,” she added. “A little more fast-paced.”



Despite the fact that the album’s first single, “Desire” – which was released this week – is a reggaeton piece, the self-styled “musical detective and explorer” denied that she is jumping on the reggaeton bandwagon, adding that she has always explored danceable styles.



The “Golden Girl” said that, since she had not produced a studio album in a while, she decided to explore reggaeton music – the most popular dance genre at the moment – and to do so sought to collaborate with rapper Nacho.



“We already had the music and, once Nacho started working with us, the lyrics slowly started taking shape,” said Rubio about the song’s lyrics, which she describes as “casual and in Spanglish,” which is “how we communicate in our day-to-day life.”