2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium
The 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium is fun, capable and connected. Its look has nice proportions and a bold design. Instead of a conventional tailgate that opens upward, the swing gate opens to the left, accessible from a hidden switch within the taillamp. It features LED signature lighting and halogen projector headlamps that are both striking and useful. The 60/40 fold-flat seats offer more flexibility, as well as the roof rails and moonroof.
The EcoSport standard cargo management system features an adjustable rear load floor and shelf you can use to customize how you stow your gear. It comes with an available 8-inch touchscreen, which allows you to make your vehicle a Wi-Fi hotspot and connect to the FordPass app.
The EcoSport is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and comes with a premium sound system. It also offers two smart charging USB ports to keep you connected while on the go. Also, with ambient lighting, you can adjust the color inside to match your mood. Under the hood, the 2.0L Ti-VCT (GDI) engine is paired with intelligent 4WD, offering enhanced handling in any climate and on any road, while the standard 1.0L
EcoBoost engine has exhilarating performance. With fun comes responsibility, which is why youll find numerous safety features, including a standard rear-view camera, hill start assist, auto start-stop technology and cross traffic alert. The 2018 Ford EcoSport is the first EcoSport in the United States.
Exterior
- Body-Colored Door Handles
- Front Fog Lamps
- Chrome Grille
- Clearcoat Paint
- Lip Spoiler
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Conventional Rear Cargo Access
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW
- Wheels: 17″ Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum
- Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Interior
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Perimeter Alarm
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Front Map Lights
- Trip Computer
- Compass
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Driver Foot Rest
- Front Cupholder
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Analog Display
- Systems Monitor
- Cargo Space Lights
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Rear Cupholder
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Air Filtration
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
- SiriusXM Radio -inc: a 6-month prepaid subscription, Service not available in Alaska or Hawaii, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by SiriusXM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc
- 675w Regular Amplifier
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, 8″ LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Capable -inc: B&O PLAY premium audio system by harman, 9 speakers, subwoofer and HD radio
- Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver’s seat (fore/aft, up/down and recline w/manual lumbar), 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
- SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock and unlock for vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, check vehicle status ( service for 5 years from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer) and Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to 10 devices ( a trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes – whichever comes first, Wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends),
- Streaming Audio
Safety
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Side Impact Beams
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Rear Parking Sensors
- and Cross Traffic Alert Rear Collision
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
- Back-Up Camera
