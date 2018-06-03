2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium

The 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium is fun, capable and connected. Its look has nice proportions and a bold design. Instead of a conventional tailgate that opens upward, the swing gate opens to the left, accessible from a hidden switch within the taillamp. It features LED signature lighting and halogen projector headlamps that are both striking and useful. The 60/40 fold-flat seats offer more flexibility, as well as the roof rails and moonroof.

The EcoSport standard cargo management system features an adjustable rear load floor and shelf you can use to customize how you stow your gear. It comes with an available 8-inch touchscreen, which allows you to make your vehicle a Wi-Fi hotspot and connect to the FordPass app.

The EcoSport is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and comes with a premium sound system. It also offers two smart charging USB ports to keep you connected while on the go. Also, with ambient lighting, you can adjust the color inside to match your mood. Under the hood, the 2.0L Ti-VCT (GDI) engine is paired with intelligent 4WD, offering enhanced handling in any climate and on any road, while the standard 1.0L

EcoBoost engine has exhilarating performance. With fun comes responsibility, which is why youll find numerous safety features, including a standard rear-view camera, hill start assist, auto start-stop technology and cross traffic alert. The 2018 Ford EcoSport is the first EcoSport in the United States.

Exterior

Body-Colored Door Handles

Front Fog Lamps

Chrome Grille

Clearcoat Paint

Lip Spoiler

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Black Bodyside Cladding

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Roof Rack Rails Only

Deep Tinted Glass

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Conventional Rear Cargo Access

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Tires: P205/50R17 AS BSW

Wheels: 17″ Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum

Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Interior

Illuminated Glove Box

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Perimeter Alarm

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Front Map Lights

Trip Computer

Compass

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Outside Temp Gauge

Driver Foot Rest

Front Cupholder

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Analog Display

Systems Monitor

Cargo Space Lights

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Full Cloth Headliner

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Rear Cupholder

Integrated Roof Antenna

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Carpet Floor Trim

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Leather Steering Wheel

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Air Filtration

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Delayed Accessory Power

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Automatic Air Conditioning

Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest

SiriusXM Radio -inc: a 6-month prepaid subscription, Service not available in Alaska or Hawaii, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by SiriusXM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc

675w Regular Amplifier

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, 8″ LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Capable -inc: B&O PLAY premium audio system by harman, 9 speakers, subwoofer and HD radio

Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver’s seat (fore/aft, up/down and recline w/manual lumbar), 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints

SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock and unlock for vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, check vehicle status ( service for 5 years from the vehicle sale date as recorded by the dealer) and Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to 10 devices ( a trial subscription of 3 months or 3 gigabytes – whichever comes first, Wireless service plan required after trial subscription ends),

Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear Child Safety Locks

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Side Impact Beams

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

BLIS Blind Spot Sensor

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags