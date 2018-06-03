Cuba, US restore direct postal links

Havana, Jun 1 (EFE).- The United States and Cuba have restored direct postal exchange between the two countries on a permanent basis after a nearly two-year pilot program, the Cuban official news agency said Friday.



Cuban postal authorities and the US Postal Service “have agreed to permanently restore the postal exchange with direct flights,” ACN said.



The resumption of the service marks yet another step toward the now almost paralyzed process of normalization between the island and the US – which was started by then-Presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro in late 2014.



Mail service between the two countries was suspended in 1968 after a package bomb sent from New York at the Cuban Communications Ministry.



For 48 years, postal service between Cuba and the United States continued via third countries. Negotiations to re-initiate direct mail service began in 2009, but were interrupted for several years before being resumed in 2013.



On March 16, 2016, shortly before Obama’s historic visit to Havana, the inaugural flight carrying parcels for the first time almost five decades landed in Cuba from Miami.