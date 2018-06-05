Colombia leads South American Games medal table followed by Brazil

Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jun 4 (EFE).- The fight between Colombia and Brazil for first place of the South American Games medal table continued for the ninth day on Monday, and the former continues in first place with a total of 53 gold medals with the latter just behind with 52.



Colombia has won 48 silver and 48 bronze medals besides the 53 gold, totaling 149.



Brazil comes second with 116 medals in total – 52 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze, while Chile maintained third place with 26 gold medals, 22 silver and 32 bronze.



Colombia dominated the podium with three gold medals in Squash in the women’s singles and doubles, and the mixed categories.



Brazil secured the first place in the men’s and women’s table tennis in team events and in rhythmic gymnastics hoop and ball events.



Ecuador clinched another gold in the women’s 25-meter pistol shooting, while Peru won two in Squash in the men’s individual and doubles category.



The Paraguayan team were crowned champions of women’s football after finishing undefeated in qualifying, leaving the silver medal to Colombia and the bronze to Ecuador.



The track and field events are set to kick off from Tuesday.