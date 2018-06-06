County of Santa Clara Approves $66.2 million Funding Toward Affordable Housing Developments

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA— The County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve a total of $66.2 million of 2016 Measure A Affordable Housing Bond funds to construct four new affordable housing complexes. The developments will provide 461 new housing opportunities for low income households, including supportive housing for 256 homeless individuals and families.

“This $66 million dollar second wave of Measure A brings us closer to building a home for each homeless individual,” said County of Santa Clara Supervisor Cindy Chavez representing Central, East and South San Jose where the North San Pedro apartments will be located.

Assisting some of the County’s most vulnerable residents to obtain and maintain permanent housing, Sango Court in Milpitas, will provide 101 units of affordable housing for low income families, veterans, and people with special needs. Another site, North San Pedro in San Jose, will have 134 units for individuals and families with special needs. Page Street, an 81-unit affordable family development, also in San Jose, will assist individuals and families with special needs and low or extremely low incomes to secure permanent housing. Similarly, a fourth complex, Corvin Apartments, will consist of an additional 145 units constructed in Santa Clara.

“We’re encouraged to see that many of our non-profit organizations and homeless advocates are working in tandem with property developers to make significant progress with the construction of new affordable housing units,” said County of Santa Clara Supervisor Dave Cortese representing District 3 where the Sango Court Apartments will be located.

District 4 Supervisor Ken Yeager was absent for the vote though two of the developments, Page Street and Corvin Apartments will be constructed in his district.

Information regarding the 2016 Measure A Affordable Housing Bond is available at www.supportivehousingscc.org. Information about the Empower Homebuyers program is available by calling 408.436.3450, ext. 303.

ABOUT THE OFFICE OF SUPPORTIVE HOUSING

The Office of Supportive Housing’s (OSH) mission is to increase the supply of housing and supportive housing that is affordable and available to extremely low income and/or special needs households served by the County. One of its primary aims is to support the County of Santa Clara’s mission of promoting a healthy, safe, and prosperous community by ending and preventing homelessness. OSH’s major activities include efforts to organize and operate homeless services countywide, including homelessness prevention, crisis response, and Permanent Supportive Housing and Rapid Re-Housing programs. In addition, OSH strives to increase the supply of housing by funding and spurring the development of housing for low income households, with a particular focus on extremely low incomes. OSH is the lead department within the County implementing the 2016 Measure A Affordable Housing Bond program.

ABOUT THE COUNTY OF SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA

The County of Santa Clara government serves a diverse, multi-cultural population of 1.9 million residents in Santa Clara County, the fifth largest county in California. With a $6.5 billion budget, more than 70 agencies/departments and 20,000 employees, the County of Santa Clara plans for the needs of a dynamic community, offers quality services, and promotes a healthy, safe and prosperous community for all. The County provides essential services including public health and environmental protection, medical services through Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC), child and adult protection services, homelessness prevention and solutions, roads, parks, libraries, emergency response to disasters, protection of minority communities and those under threat, access to a fair criminal justice system, and scores of other services, particularly for those members of our community in the greatest need.

