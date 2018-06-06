Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in her New York apartment

New York, USA, Jun 5 (EFE).- Well-known fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday in what appears to be a suicide, according to police.



Spade, born Kate Brosnahan 55 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, was found by her housekeeper about 10.20am in her Park Avenue apartment, where she had apparently hanged herself.



Police confirmed that the designer left a suicide note, but refused to comment on its contents.



Reports say that Spade had tied a red scarf around her neck.



When asked about the case, the New York Police Department Chief of Detectives, Dermot Shea, said that the content of the note, the condition of the apartment and the comments of the witnesses are all pointing to an “apparent suicide,” and that they are waiting for the forensic report.



Other local media added that in the note, the designer asks her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, not to feel guilty about what happened.



“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” Kate’s family said in a statement released by the Daily News and asked that their privacy is respected “during this very difficult time.”



Kate Spade began her career in the 1980s, working for Mademoiselle magazine in Manhattan before ultimately moving up to senior fashion and accessories editor.



In 1993 she and her then-boyfriend Andy Spade – the brother of actor/comedian David Spade – launched the Kate Spade New York fashion line, specializing in stylish and sensible handbags and later expanding into fragrances and other accessories.



Spade had graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Arkansas but gained a huge following for her fashion commentary and her own designs.



In 1999, the Spades – who married in 1994 – launched their Jack Spade men’s fashion line.



In May 2017, Tapestry Inc, the handbag company formerly known as Coach, announced that it had bought Spade’s firm for $2.4 billion.



Spade, who had devoted her time to raising her daughter and philanthropy, in 2016 came out with the Frances Valentine fashion line together with her husband and other partners, in honor of her daughter.



In 1996, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented Spade with the “New Fashion Talent” award for her designs and in 1998, the CFDA honored her again for “Best Accessory Designer of the Year.”



She also received the Elle Deco International Award and House Beautiful’s Giants of Design award, both in 2004.