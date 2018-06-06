Honduran students, authorities call for cutting the use of plastic

Tegucigalpa, Jun 5 (EFE).- Honduran students, environmental organizations and authorities took part Tuesday in World Environment Day with an awareness-raising campaign, during which they called for a reduction in the use of plastic.



The campus of Francisco Morazan National Pedagogical University in Tegucigalpa was the scene of the project under the slogan “Without contamination by plastic,” which was organized by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.



The minister in charge of the department, Carlos Pineda, told EFE that the entire population should “consume responsibly and reuse plastic” in order to reduce pollution.



“The slogan means we cut our use of plastic as much as possible in order to avoid contamination of our rivers and oceans, which in turn implies a big change of attitude,” he said.



The health of an ecosystem means “assuring the supply of natural resources,” the minister said.



On hand for the activity were students from Tegucigalpa schools who explained the importance of cleanliness and the correct handling of trash, and exhibited creative works made with recycled materials, mainly plastic.



Brittany Ramirez, 10, spoke of the importance of protecting the environment, because otherwise, “we’ll have no life.”



In a statement to EFE, the girl asked of society and the government “that we learn to care for the environment and use fewer plastic bags, because they contaminate.”



Various environmental organizations and students from schools and universities also celebrated the day with parades and educational get-togethers, in which they called for the protection of the environment and the sources of water.