Cavaliers promise to keep fighting against Warriors

Cleveland, USA, Jun 7 (EFE).- The Cleveland Cavaliers, with three defeats on their shoulders in the finals series for the NBA title that crowns the best-in-seven games, on Thursday promised to keep fighting and seek a comeback against the Golden State Warriors.



The fourth game will be played on Friday. A new win will crown the Golden State Warriors and if the Cavaliers manage a first win the series will go on.



Power forward Tristan Thompson said “We’re going to keep fighting.”



He added when one gives everything on the field, there is nothing he needs to feel bad about because he is at peace with himself and the rest of his teammates.



However, NBA history shows that none of the 13 teams that made it to the final with three defeats were able to get back on track and win the title.



One such team was the Cavaliers in 2007 in a series against the San Antonio Spurs. In the end, they were swept away 4-0.



Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith said no one is eliminated yet in the finals and therefore his team is still in the fight.



“I never worry about statistics or what has happened in the past. The only thing I know for sure is that for tomorrow’s game we’ll have to play with all the intensity and concentration we can get,” Smith said.



LeBron James, who broke Michael Jordan’s record of most games in finals, said that what happened in Game 3 on June 6 taught them that they could never relax in any match against the Warriors.



“You know that you can never relax. You know if you relax, they make you pay, and making you pay could cost you a game,” James said.