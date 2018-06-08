Santa Clara County Library District Partners with the YMCA of Silicon Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank to Provide Meals for Families this Summer

More than 5,000 free meals will be served in the South County area through partnership

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. –June 6, 2018– In an effort to combat child hunger, the YMCA of Silicon Valley, the Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD), and Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties (Second Harvest) are partnering to provide USDA sponsored meals for children at Morgan Hill Library, Gilroy Library and the SCCLD Bookmobile sponsored program at Gwinn Elementary School in San Martin.

The three meal sites are located in underserved communities where families can receive free and nutritious meals and participate in SCCLD’s Summer Reading Program. “Too many kids in our community risk going hungry during the summer when they lose access to free and low-cost school lunch plans,” said Mary Hoshiko Haughey, Sr. Vice President of Operations for the YMCA of Silicon Valley. “The Y is proud to be working together with our partners in the community to fill that gap and make sure kids can enjoy healthy and delicious meals all summer long.

Free and nutritious lunches will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with prioritization given to youth. Accompanying adults will be eligible for any surplus meals, with the cost covered by Second Harvest. The libraries anticipate serving over 5,000 meals over the course of the summer and have contracted with Revolution Foods and the Gilroy Unified School District to provide healthy meals that include whole fresh foods (no preservatives) that help promote growth and development. Morgan Hill and Gilroy libraries offer many fun, educational and engaging programs, making the library an ideal destination for a summer meal program.

A kick-off celebration to launch this year’s Lunch at the Library Program will be held at 1 p.m. this Friday, June 8 at Gwinn Elementary School in San Martin. The event is tied to the last day of school and will take place at the YMCA’s After School Program in the Multi-Purpose Room. SCCLD’s Bookmobile will take part, as will a balloon artist. There will be other indoor activities.

Listed below is information about this summer’s three free meal sites. Please note that the days and hours vary by location. Updates can be found at www.sccl.org/summer2018

San Martin Gwinn Elementary School Auditorium

100 North Street, San Martin, CA 95046

Dates: June 18 – August 9

Days: Tuesday and Thursday ONLY

Time: 12pm – 1pm

Morgan Hill Library (enter through lobby)

660 West Main Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Dates: June 11 – August 3

Days: Monday – Friday

Time: 12pm – 1pm

Gilroy Library (enter on south side)

350 West Sixth Street, Gilroy, CA 95020

Dates: June 18 – July 27

Days: Monday – Friday

Time: 12pm – 1pm