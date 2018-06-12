Hurricane Bud now at Category 3 on approach to Mexican coast

Mexico City, Jun 11 (EFE).- Heavy rain from Hurricane Bud, a Category 3 storm which is over the Pacific Ocean but approaching Mexico’s western coast, has damaged infrastructure and homes and forced the evacuation of about 100 people in the states of Jalisco and Guerrero.



In the northern part of the Guadalajara metro area, 82 homes, 27 businesses and a shopping center were damaged in the heavy wind- and rainstorm that lashed the area on Sunday afternoon and evening.



In addition, 219 vehicles were inundated or swept away by water flowing strongly along streets and avenues, the state Civil Protection agency reported.



Two metro trains were completely flooded by waters rising to five meters (about 16.5 feet) and about 90 subway passengers were trapped in one of the metro stations and had to rescued by local residents, according to Urban Electric Train System officials.



The Civil Protection service said on Monday that heavy waves and intermittent downpours were continuing along the country’s southwestern coast.



Authorities say that shelters are being opened for people needing a place to stay, and the port of Manzanillo was closed to small craft navigation due to the deterioration in coastal conditions.



Bud strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Monday bringing heavy rain to the Mexico’s western and southwestern states, the National Weather Service (SWN) reported Monday.



In its 1 pm advisory, the SMN said that Bud was located 385 km southwest of Manzanillo and was moving northwest at 11 kph with sustained winds of 195 kph and gusts of up to 240 kph.



The official forecast is for Bud to continue approaching the Mexican coast, making landfall in the coming days on the Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm.



In the meantime, the storm is bringing heavy rain to the states of Nayarit, Jalisco, western Colima and Michoacan, as well as wind gusts of between 40-60 kph and waves of 2-3 meters (6.5-10 feet) along the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan and Guerrero.



Bud is the second Pacific hurricane of the 2018 storm season after Aletta, which is currently dispersing far from the Mexican coast.