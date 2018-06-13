“Overboard” la historia DE RICO A POBRE. SI SOLO ÉL PUDIERA RECORDARLO regresa en DVD

“Dulzura Conmovedora” – Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly

DE RICO A POBRE. SI SOLO ÉL PUDIERA RECORDARLO

La Desternillante Comedia de Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures y Pantelion Films Salta a Digital el 17 de Julio y a Blu-ray™ Combo Pack y DVD el 31 de Julio de la mano de Lionsgate

SANTA MÓNICA, CA (12 de junio de 2018) – Reúne a toda la familia para la “conmovedora comedia” (Miami New Times) Overboard, que desembarca en Digital el 17 de julio y en Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (más DVD y Digital), DVD y Bajo Demanda el 31 de julio de la mano de Lionsgate.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures (MGM) y Pantelion Films reúnen en la gran pantalla a Eugenio Derbez (How to Be a Latin Lover, Instructions Not Included), a Anna Faris (The House Bunny, TV’s “Mom”) y a la nominada al Globo de Oro® Eva Longoria (Mejor Actriz, serie televisiva “Desperate Housewives”, 2006) en una refrescante y desternillante recreación de esta icónica comedia romántica. Dirigida por el tres veces ganador del Primetime Emmy® Rob Greenberg (Jigsaw, Predestination), quien se unió para escribir el guion con Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, We’re the Millers) y Leslie Dixon, basada en una historia de Dixon, Overboard invierte los papeles de la película original y retrata a Derbez como el dueño caprichoso y adinerado de un yate que se convierte en el objeto de venganza de una empleada maltratada, un papel interpretado por Faris.

En un nuevo y ostentoso giro, Overboard cobra vida de la mano de Leonardo (Derbez), un mujeriego egoísta, caprichoso y adinerado procedente de la familia más rica de México, y de la mano de Kate (Faris), una trabajadora de clase media y madre soltera de tres hijos que ha sido contratada para limpiar el lujoso yate de Leonardo. Después de despedir injustamente a Kate y de negarse a pagarla, Leonardo se cae por la borda de una embarcación en plena fiesta y amanece en la costa de Oregón – con amnesia. Kate hace acto de presencia en el hospital y, para vengarse, le convence de que es su esposo y le pone a trabajar – por primera vez en su vida. Inicialmente, un miserable e inepto Leonardo va adaptándose poco a poco. Con el tiempo, se va ganando el respeto de su nueva “familia” y compañeros de trabajo. Pero con la billonaria familia de Leonardo pisándoles los talones y ante la posibilidad de que este recupere la memoria en cualquier momento, ¿durará esta nueva familia o acabará Leonardo armando las piezas del rompecabezas y abandonándola para siempre?

Llévate a casa Overboard, la película de Pantelion Film con mayor recaudación hasta la fecha, viaja entre bastidores en tres reportajes con el reparto, con el equipo y con audiocomentarios que solo encontrarás en el lanzamiento para el hogar. El Blu-ray Combo Pack y el DVD de Overboard estarán disponibles por el precio sugerido de venta de $39.99 y $29.95, respectivamente.

CONTENIDO ESPECIAL DEL BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL

Reportaje “Chemistry Is Comedy”

Reportaje “Culture Clash”

Reportaje “Captains of the Ship: Bob & Rob”

Audiocomentarios del Guionista-Director Rob Greenberg, Guionista-Productor Bob Fisher y Productor Benjamin Odell

“Goodhearted Sweetness” – Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly



A RICHES TO RAGS STORY. IF ONLY HE COULD REMEMBER IT.

The Hilarious Comedy from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Pantelion Films Splashes onto Digital July 17 and Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD on July 31 from Lionsgate

SANTA MONICA, CA (June 12, 2018) – Bring the family together for the “heartwarming comedy” (Miami New Times) Overboard, arriving on Digital July 17 and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand July 31 from Lionsgate.

From Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures (MGM) and Pantelion Films, Eugenio Derbez (How to Be a Latin Lover, Instructions Not Included), Anna Faris (The House Bunny, TV’s “Mom”), and Golden Globe® nominee Eva Longoria (Best Actress, TV’s “Desperate Housewives,” 2006) star in this hilarious fresh take on the iconic romantic comedy. Directed by three-time Primetime Emmy® award winner Rob Greenberg (Jigsaw, Predestination), who teamed up to write the screenplay with Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, We’re the Millers) and Leslie Dixon based on Dixon’s story, Overboard reverses the roles from the original film, featuring Derbez as a spoiled wealthy yacht owner who becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee played by Faris.

In a splashy new twist, Overboard focuses on Leonardo (Derbez), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico’s richest family and Kate (Faris), a working-class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo’s luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast — with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work — for the first time in his life. At first miserable and inept, Leonardo slowly settles in. Eventually he earns the respect of his new “family” and coworkers. But with Leonardo’s billionaire family hot on their trail and the possibility of his memory returning at any moment, will their new family last or will Leonardo finally put the clues together and leave them for good?​

Take home Overboard, Pantelion Film’s highest grossing film to date, and go behind the scenes with the cast and crew with three featurettes and an audio commentary exclusive to the home entertainment release. The Overboard Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

“Chemistry Is Comedy” Featurette

“Culture Clash” Featurette

“Captains of the Ship: Bob & Rob” Featurette

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Rob Greenberg, Writer-Producer Bob Fisher, and Producer Benjamin Odell

