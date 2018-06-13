Warriors celebrate their third NBA title with parade in Oakland

Oakland, USA, Jun 12.- More than a million people cheered for their team on the streets of Oakland Tuesday, where the Golden State Warriors players took part in a parade to celebrate their second consecutive NBA championship title, and the third in the last four years.



The Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the finals between the two teams, which they entered as champions of the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively.



In the midst of a festive atmosphere and with perfect weather to enjoy the celebration to the fullest, many Warriors fans were showered with blue and gold confetti which fell from above as their heroes passed by them.



The streets of downtown Oakland where the ideal setting for the parade, which has been entirely funded by the Warriors, who agreed with the local authorities to pay all the costs, around $3 million.



As expected, power forward Draymond Green once again became the center of attention of the parade as he wore a t-shirt in which he made fun of the Cavaliers’ LeBron James again.



Green took advantage of the famous “Arthur’s Fist” social network meme, which James published on Instagram earlier this season with the legendary “Mood…” meme.



Already in November, Green followed James’ mood message with one of his own, although he said he was not thinking about James at the time.



Green presented himself to the parade this year with the image of a fist and three championship rings on its fingers, one for each time the Warriors defeated James and the Cavaliers in the 2015, 2017 and 2018 Finals, while the Cavaliers returned from a 1-3 deficit to win the title in 2016.



Signs reading “Dynasty” fluttered from behind the barriers along the route in downtown Oakland, while the Warriors rode an open top double-decker bus.



Forward Kevin Durant, winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the Finals for the second consecutive year, and point guard Stephen Curry exchanged possession of the Larry O’Brien Trophy to show to the fans who cheered them on.



Curry also opened a bottle of champagne, shook it and sprayed the crowd. Then he broke safety protocol and approached the fans, gave them T-shirts and lifted the trophy.



The Warriors’ star guard wore a “RUN TMC” baseball cap in honor of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, the high scoring trio of Warriors players coached by Don Nelson during the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons.



Durant also sprinkled the fans with champagne, but not without problems when trying to open the first bottle.



The parade was also of special significance to fans of the team who live in the Oakland area as it could be the last time the team shows in the current headquarters, as the Warriors plan to move to the San Francisco area, where the new “The Chase Center” field is already under construction and will be inaugurated next year.