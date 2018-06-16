Tourists raise more than $11,000 for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Guatemala City, June 15 (EFE).- Tourists from a Japanese cruise ship that docked in Guatemala this week have raised more than $11,000 for those affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the Central American country, the Japanese embassy said Friday.



The ship, Asuka II, arrived in Puerto Quetzal on the country’s Pacific coast on June 11 and, at the initiative of the crew and the passengers, the funds were raised.



The passengers and crew made a gesture of “fraternity and solidarity” with the people of Guatemala in the face of the tragedy and natural disaster caused by the eruption of the volcano, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.



The Fuego volcano suffered its biggest eruption in recent years on June 3, leaving 110 dead and almost 200 missing, in addition to causing significant material damage.