The new 2018 Fusion Energi Platinum
The 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market and can be ordered in three trims: SE Luxury, Titanium and Platinum.
The SE Luxury is equipped with pretty much everything you’d want in a vehicle in this price class, including leather upholstery, heated front seats and the Sync 3 infotainment system. The Titanium is slightly more expensive and adds an upgraded audio system and sport seats, among other upgrades.
The Platinum is considerably more expensive — it includes the Titanium’s features, nearly all of its options and upgraded leather upholstery.
Interior Features
Seating
Standard
- 10-way power driver’s seat with 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat with (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, recline, 2-way power lumbar) memory for passenger on Energi
- Premium leather seating surface
- Premium leather-wrapped and stitched instrument panel and console rails
- Premium leather-wrapped door armrests and console armrest
- Heated Front Seats
- Cooled Front Seats
- Fold-down split rear seat-back (60/40)
- Seat back map pockets
Climate
Standard
- Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control (DEATC)
- Cabin particulate air filter
Entertainment Systems
Standard
- Audio System from Sony® with 12 Speakers and HD Radio™ Technology
- SYNC® 3
- (2) 4.2″ driver configurable LCD display in instrument cluster
- SiriusXM® Radio
- Voice-Activated Navigation System with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®
Comfort and Convenience
Standard
- Rotary gear shift dial
- Floor mats (1st row)
- Premium front and rear floor mats
- Rear floor mats
- Front center console with fixed armrest and two cupholders
- Rear center armrest with two cupholders
- Integrated front door storage
- Power door locks
- Rain-sensing wipers
- BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Active Noise Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Remote decklid release
- Dual illuminated visor mirrors
- Dome lamp and map lights
- Front and rear roof grab handles
- Rear window defroster
- Two 12-Volt Powerpoints
- 110-volt powerpoint
- Message center with trip computer
- Power tilt/telescoping steering column with memory
- Steering wheel with cruise and redundant audio controls
- Premium leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Ambient Lighting
- Auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Aluminum Sport Pedals
- Bright front scuff plate
- Compass
- Exterior temperature indicator
- Rear A/C and heat vents
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
- Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection*
- Power Moonroof and Universal Garage Door Opener
- Intelligent Access with Remote Start System
- Remote Start System
- Push Button Start
- SmartGauge® with EcoGuide
- MyKey®
- Heated steering wheel
- MyFord® Mobile
- EV mode button
Optional
- All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats
- Trunk cargo net
Exterior Features
Appearance
Standard
- Class-Exclusive* Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler
- Body-color exterior dual power mirrors
- Power heated exterior mirrors with security approach lamps, turn signal indicator, auto-dimming driver side, and memory
- Body-color exterior door handles with chrome accent
- Body-color front and rear bumpers
- Premium sport grille with unique paint
- LED fog lamps
- LED signature lighting
- Configurable daytime running lamps
- Auto high beams
- LED taillamps
- Rocker molding – body-color
- Rear decklid spoiler
- Single exhaust with bright tip
- LED Headlamps
Optional
- Front license plate bracket
- Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
- Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Protection
Standard
Windows & Glass
Standard
Safety
Safety
Standard
- Rear View Camera
- Dual stage front driver and passenger airbags
- Front-seat side airbags
- 1st- and 2nd-row side curtain airbags
- Driver and front passenger knee airbag
- Seat belt pretensioners
- Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- AdvanceTrac® with electronic stability control (ESC)
- LATCH (lower anchor and tethers anchors for children) system
- Child safety locks–rear doors
- SOS Post-Crash Alert
- Personal Safety System™
Optional
- Inflatable rear safety belts
