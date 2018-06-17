Sunday, June 17, 2018
The new 2018 Fusion Energi Platinum

The 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market and can be ordered in three trims: SE Luxury, Titanium and Platinum.

The SE Luxury is equipped with pretty much everything you’d want in a vehicle in this price class, including leather upholstery, heated front seats and the Sync 3 infotainment system. The Titanium is slightly more expensive and adds an upgraded audio system and sport seats, among other upgrades.

The Platinum is considerably more expensive — it includes the Titanium’s features, nearly all of its options and upgraded leather upholstery.

Interior Features

Seating

Standard

  • 10-way power driver’s seat with 2 memory settings and 10-way power passenger seat with (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, recline, 2-way power lumbar) memory for passenger on Energi
  • Premium leather seating surface
  • Premium leather-wrapped and stitched instrument panel and console rails
  • Premium leather-wrapped door armrests and console armrest
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Cooled Front Seats
  • Fold-down split rear seat-back (60/40)
  • Seat back map pockets

Climate

Standard

  • Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control (DEATC)
  • Cabin particulate air filter

Entertainment Systems

Standard

  • Audio System from Sony® with 12 Speakers and HD Radio Technology
  • SYNC® 3
  • (2) 4.2″ driver configurable LCD display in instrument cluster
  • SiriusXM® Radio
  • Voice-Activated Navigation System with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®

Comfort and Convenience

Standard

  • Rotary gear shift dial
  • Floor mats (1st row)
  • Premium front and rear floor mats
  • Rear floor mats
  • Front center console with fixed armrest and two cupholders
  • Rear center armrest with two cupholders
  • Integrated front door storage
  • Power door locks
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane-Keeping System
  • Active Noise Control
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Remote decklid release
  • Dual illuminated visor mirrors
  • Dome lamp and map lights
  • Front and rear roof grab handles
  • Rear window defroster
  • Two 12-Volt Powerpoints
  • 110-volt powerpoint
  • Message center with trip computer
  • Power tilt/telescoping steering column with memory
  • Steering wheel with cruise and redundant audio controls
  • Premium leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Auto-dimming rear view mirror
  • Aluminum Sport Pedals
  • Bright front scuff plate
  • Compass
  • Exterior temperature indicator
  • Rear A/C and heat vents
  • Enhanced Active Park Assist
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
  • Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection*
  • Power Moonroof and Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Intelligent Access with Remote Start System
  • Remote Start System
  • Push Button Start
  • SmartGauge® with EcoGuide
  • MyKey®
  • Heated steering wheel
  • MyFord® Mobile
  • EV mode button

Optional

  • All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats
  • Trunk cargo net

Exterior Features

Appearance

Standard

  • Class-Exclusive* Easy Fuel® Capless Fuel Filler
  • Body-color exterior dual power mirrors
  • Power heated exterior mirrors with security approach lamps, turn signal indicator, auto-dimming driver side, and memory
  • Body-color exterior door handles with chrome accent
  • Body-color front and rear bumpers
  • Premium sport grille with unique paint
  • LED fog lamps
  • LED signature lighting
  • Configurable daytime running lamps
  • Auto high beams
  • LED taillamps
  • Rocker molding – body-color
  • Rear decklid spoiler
  • Single exhaust with bright tip
  • LED Headlamps

Optional

  • Front license plate bracket
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Protection

Standard

  • Reverse Sensing System

Windows & Glass

Standard

  • Solar tinted glass

Safety

Safety

Standard

  • Rear View Camera
  • Dual stage front driver and passenger airbags
  • Front-seat side airbags
  • 1st- and 2nd-row side curtain airbags
  • Driver and front passenger knee airbag
  • Seat belt pretensioners
  • Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • AdvanceTrac® with electronic stability control (ESC)
  • LATCH (lower anchor and tethers anchors for children) system
  • Child safety locks–rear doors
  • SOS Post-Crash Alert
  • Personal Safety System

Optional

  • Inflatable rear safety belts

 

 

