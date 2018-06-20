NFL’s oldest kicker says he has no plans to retire

Indianapolis, Jun 20 (EFE).- Indianapolis Colts star kicker Adam Vinatieri, a veteran of 22 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), said retirement is not on the horizon even though he is 45.



“I love it as much today as I had when I started 23 years ago,” Vinatieri told Cots.com. “I’m not looking to hang them up anytime soon, unless something happens that needs to be that way.”

Vinatieri has been on four Super Bowl-winning teams and played in 30 playoff games.



The veteran placekicker is No. 2 on the NFL’s list of all-time scorers, with 2,487 points, trailing only legendary kicker Morten Andersen, who put up 2,544 points.



“I guess I’ll take these one year at a time and see where it ends up. I would anticipate if I can stay healthy and be productive,

I can anticipate catching up to Morten (Andersen) midseason or thereabout, and I guess at the end of the year I’d be 46,” Vinatieri said.



Vinatieri got his start in the NFL with the New England Patriots in 1996 and was on the teams that won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX in 2002, 2004 and 2005, respectively.



He signed with the Colts in 2006 and helped the team win Super Bowl XLI.

Last season, Vinatieri made 29 of 34 field goal attempts (85.3 percent), just above his career average of 84.3 percent.



“I just want to help our team be as productive as possible this year, and if everything works out well, hopefully we’ll be having this conversation again next year,” Vinatieri said.