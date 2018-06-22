Children demand US Senate to stop separation of immigrant families

Washington, Jun 21 (EFE).- Some 30 children demanded the US Senate on Thursday to put an end to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which have caused the separation of hundreds of undocumented immigrant families at the southern border.



The protesters gathered at the Senate building covered in Mylar blankets to reflect the conditions in which undocumented immigrant children have been held in US Border Patrol facilities.



The protest was also attended by the children’s parents, religious leaders of various faiths, and human rights activists.

Lorenzo Morales, 11, was one of the children who attended the protest to demand lawmakers and the president to find a solution to the crisis.



“I think the worst thing you can do to a child, as an immigrant, is to separate them from their families,” he said.

Morales said that the executive order signed by Trump on Wednesday, which allows children to stay with their parents in immigration detention centers for an extended period of time, was inadequate.



According to official figures, at least 2,342 children were separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border from May 5-June 9 as part of the administration’s policy of attempting to prosecute every adult entering the country illegally.