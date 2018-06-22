President says Cuba must do more to attract foreign investment

Havana, Jun 21 (EFE).- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that his government must “do more to encourage foreign investment” to guarantee the country’s economic development, state media reported Thursday.



“We have to be creative and take chances, without affecting our sovereignty,” the president said during a Cabinet meeting carried out earlier this week, his third such meeting since he was sworn in in April



According to an official statement released after the meeting, the Cabinet agreed to review on a monthly basis all “exports and business transactions with foreign investors, as well as the management and execution of external loans.”



The government has repeatedly acknowledged that bureaucracy and legal issues discourage potential investors.



According to official estimates, Cuba needs to attract roughly $2.5 billion in foreign direct investment per year to ensure the island’s economic development.



The Foreign Investment Policy, approved in 2014, gave the island a new regulatory framework that allowed foreign investment to increase.



The Cabinet noted, however, that foreign investment still represents a very small proportion of total investments in Cuba.



The latest tally shows 456 projects involving foreign investors are under way, representing a total value of more than $10.7 billion.



Many of these projects are being carried out in the Mariel Special Development Zone.



This special economic zone and port, located 45 km (28 mi) east of Havana, has helped Cuba attract more than $1.2 billion in foreign investments since it was inaugurated in 2013.