Phoenix Suns make Ayton number 1 in NBA draft

New York, USA, Jun 21 (EFE).– Bahamian center Deandre Ayton on Thursday was selected as the first overall pick by the Phoenix Suns, in the 2018 NBA draft held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Ayton, a 19-year-old center from the University of Arizona who averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds last season, became the first player from the Bahamas to be chosen as No.1 pick in the history of the NBA draft, and will likely sign an $8.2 million rookie contract with the Suns.



“I know I’m going No. 1,” Ayton said after shaking hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who was in charge of announcing the draft results.



Ayton will be playing for the Suns alongside shooting guard Devin Booker and forward Josh Jackson, hoping to form a dominant trio under the direction of the team’s new coach, Serbian-American Igor Kokoskov.



There was also no surprise when the Sacramento Kings selected the No.2 pick, Marvin Bagley III, 19, from Duke University.

Bagley III improved significantly in the games prior to the draft, and many analysts consider him the best player of the 2018 NBA draft.

