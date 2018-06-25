The new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

The Volkswagen Jetta is one of the world’s most successful sedans, with more than 17.5 million models sold worldwide since it was introduced in 1979: more than 3.2 million of those have been sold in the United States. Now based off the award-winning MQB platform, the all-new 2019 Jetta offers bolder design, even more interior space and the newest technology from the premium class.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in S, SE, R-Line®, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018. Every Jetta model will come with the People First Warranty, an industry-leading six-year or 72,000-mile (whichever occurs first) bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty., which can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.

The 2019 Jetta is marginally bigger than the old car, continuing a trend that has seen the Jetta grow to roughly the size of the fondly remembered B5-generation 1997–2005 Passat. The Jetta’s wheelbase has been stretched 1.3 inches to 105.7 inches, which helps the car maintain its proportions even with an overall length that has grown to 185.1 inches.

That’s as long as the Tiguan crossover, another MQB platform-mate from which the Jetta borrows some of its exterior styling. Interior volume has increased only nominally, with legroom actually decreasing and headroom virtually unchanged. The trunk, however, has shrunk from 16 to 14 cubic feet. The numbers are better when it comes to mass, with Volkswagen quoting sub-3000-pound curb weights for both the manual and automatic versions of the 2019 Jetta, which it claims are lighter than the old models.

Interior

The Jetta interior architecture is redesigned, having been engineered for increased comfort while supporting a sophisticated, upscale design. The 2019 Jetta has more headroom, knee room, and shoulder room than the previous car. The trunk space is 14.1 cubic feet and split-folding rear seats (60/40) are standard.

The cockpit is a driver-focused environment, with form following function. Both the instruments and the infotainment system are arranged in an easy-to-read horizontal orientation. Both the infotainment system and the climate-control interface are located on the center console, which is angled towards the driver.

Meanwhile, trapezoidal design elements from the exterior are repeated in the cabin for a touch of sportiness, and premium soft-touch materials are used. The lower instrument panel has a similar horizontal design, with a fine decorative trim strip that runs beneath the cockpit, across the entire instrument panel, and into the doors.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sports new fabric colors and designs for the seats and door trim, and the front seats feature an ergonomically-optimized backrest release that makes adjustments for front-seat occupants especially easy. For an extra luxurious touch, the power-adjustable seats of the SEL Premium offer standard perforated-leather seating surfaces with heating and front-seat ventilation.

Every 2019 Jetta comes with a multi-function steering wheel that is leather-wrapped on SE models and above. R-Line models receive a unique leather-wrapped, R-Line badged steering wheel, and the Cold Weather Package (later availability) on SE models and above offers a heated steering wheel. Between the large speedometer and tachometer is a multi-function trip computer that helps monitor everything from fuel consumption to trip distance, Bluetooth® connection status and navigation directions (when equipped). Dual-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control is standard on SE trims and above. An aerodynamically- and acoustically-optimized panoramic glass tilt/slide sunroof is standard equipment on SE trims and above.

SEL models offer the Driving Mode Selection feature as standard equipment. This system includes four modes to choose from: “Normal,” “Sport,” “Eco,” and “Custom.” Normal mode gives a balanced drive experience, while Sport is tuned for a more dynamic throttle response, tighter steering and more spirited ACC settings. Eco mode optimizes shift points, throttle response and climate control settings for improved fuel economy. Individual allows a driver to tailor the steering and throttle, ACC, and climate control settings.

Jetta SEL and SEL Premium models feature a standard 10-color LED ambient lighting system. Coordinated with the Volkswagen Jetta’s Driving Mode Selection feature, the system provides soothing indirect white light in the Normal profile, red light in the Sport profile and blue light in the Eco profile. The driver can set any of the ten colors using Manual or Custom mode.

SEL and SEL Premium trims also feature Volkswagen Digital Cockpit technology, which offers drivers a reconfigurable instrument-panel screen instead of conventional instrumentation. The high-tech, 10.25-inch display can show key vehicle data in five driver-selectable modes, including one that positions navigation data front and center for easy viewing.

To appeal to music lovers, these trims also offer the BeatsAudio® system. Available in the Jetta for the first time in North America, this setup showcases a 12-channel, 400-watt amplifier, digital signal processing and nine speakers, including a subwoofer.

Every Jetta model offers standard Driver Personalization with up to four driver settings. Dependent on trim, customizable features include: driver seat memory, drive mode selection, driver assistance system preferences, climate control, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit arrangement, ambient lighting color, radio presets, navigation view, and more.0

Exterior

For the 2019 model year, the Jetta is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform architecture. Working with the flexible MQB platform allowed the designers to reshape the body, creating a longer wheelbase, wider track, and a shorter front overhang. The fast-sloping rear roofline translates into a coupe-like profile. Dynamic lines and taut surfaces combine with the new silhouette to give Volkswagen Jetta a look that’s at once elegant, yet athletic.

Compared with the current car, the new car grows outside in every direction. It is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. The increased exterior proportions add up to more interior space than the previous car as well.

Outside, the all-new Jetta marks an evolution in Volkswagen’s clean and timeless design DNA, with modern lines and a refined appearance. The combination of a large front grille and sharper lines exudes a bold character, while the addition of more chrome and LED lighting lend a premium feel.

The front end design, with its emphasis of horizontal lines, at once identifies the new Jetta as a Volkswagen. Specific to the model is the distinctive unit formed by the radiator grille and the standard LED headlights. The trapezoidal grille is composed of four chrome bars, two of which flow into the headlight housings where the LEDs pick up the lines and connect them for a wrap-around effect.

The car’s silhouette is marked by its taut surfaces and a long, extended side window. The coupe-like impression of the Volkswagen Jetta is reinforced by an offset roofline known as a ‘phase’-a narrow strip that runs parallel to the actual roofline and into the C-pillar-which visually reduces the car’s height. Beneath the shoulder, on the level of the door handles, there is a precisely carved character line that runs as an undercut. Its shadow surface tapers toward the rear, slightly arrow-shaped. The muscular wheelarches and side sills also form a powerful unit. The side sills here are marked by an integrated light line, which continues into the rear body.