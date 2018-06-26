Early diagnosis key to treating Hepatitis C, Mexican expert says

Mexico City, Jun 25 (EFE).- Opportune diagnosis of Hepatitis C is fundamental for avoiding complications such as cirrhosis or cancer of the liver, and if adequate treatment is administered it is possible to cure it completely, Dr. Enrique Wolpert Barraza told EFE



According to recent estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 185 million people in the world are infected with the Hepatitis C virus, of which some 350,000 die every year.



In Latin America approximately 7.2 million people are estimated to suffer from chronic Hepatitis C, of whom only 25 percent have been diagnosed and of those, around 300,000 are being treated.



It is expected that a third of the people whose infection leads to chronic illness will end up suffering cirrhosis or cancer of the liver.



“That’s a serious public health problem,” said Wolpert Barraza, president of the Scientific Committee of the Mexican Hepatic Health Foundation.



The specialist noted how ironic it is that the illness, if discovered early enough, can be cured 100 percent of the time, but since it doesn’t come with any symptoms, it’s very hard to detect.



“Detecting and treating it in time is basic for eliminating the virus. Unlike other diseases such as HIV, in which the virus just remains inactive, in the case of Hepatitis C the medications can eliminate the virus completely,” the specialist said.



He added that in Mexico the diagnosis of Hepatitis C can be done through a test that is “very simple, inexpensive and responsive for all who have risk factors.



Which is to say, for patients who had blood transfusions before 1995, people who use intravenous drugs, those who get tattoos and piercings in unsanitary places, and those who have unprotected sex with multiple partners.



In Mexico, he said, an estimated 400,000 to 600,000 people have Hepatitis C and need treatment to avoid getting cirrhosis or cancer of the liver.



“However, half of them don’t know they have the disease. That’s why it’s a problem for public health that requires all the attention of the medical sector, he said.



The specialist said that if we want to comply with the goals established by the WHO, which seeks to reduce by 90 percent the number of new cases of Hepatitis C by the year 2030, it is necessary to work together with society and the health institutions.