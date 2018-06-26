Harden wins NBA MVP, beats LeBron James

Santa Monica, USA, Jun 25 (EFE).- Houston Rockets’ star point guard James Harden won his first Most Valuable Player Award of the 2018 NBA regular season after his points beat that of Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James.



Harden, 28, also known by his nickname “The Beard”, attended the 2017-18 NBA Awards ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California in an off-white suit with black floral patterns and a pair of sunglasses.



Harden could not reach the NBA Finals, because his team lost to the Golden State Warriors, the team that subsequently became the 2018 NBA champion. However, as this award takes only the regular season into account, his points surpassed those of Cavaliers’ LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans’ power forward Anthony Davis.



The 28-year-old star player finished the 2017-18 regular season as the top scorer, averaging 30.4 points, helping his team secure a record of 65 wins.



Harden, born in Los Angeles, is the third player in the history of the Houston Rockets to receive the award, after Moses Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon.



In an acceptance speech after receiving the award from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Harden expressed his gratitude to his teammates and families, especially his mother, for helping him achieve such accolades.



Harden’s latest achievement makes him the third former player of the Oklahoma City Thunder that won the MVP award, after Kevin Durant, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, and Russell Westbrook, who remains with the Thunder.



Harden was the fourth player in the history of the NBA who averaged at least 30 points per game and helped steer his team towards 65 victories, the same as Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls, who held the record twice, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers.