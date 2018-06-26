Spain will expand relations with LatAm, former PM says

La Paz, Jun 24 (EFE).- Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said Sunday in La Paz that the current government of his country will expand relations with Latin American and in particular with Bolivia, because that relationship is part of its identity.



After meeting at Government Palace in La Paz with Bolivian President Evo Morales, the former Spanish prime minister told the media that his country’s current head of state, Pedro Sanchez, “will expand and intensify cooperation and support” for the countries of Latin America.



He said that this relation is an element “of identity” of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), which, he believes, will continue into the future.



He also said Bolivia “will be one of a priority for Spanish cooperation,” as it has been in the past and in recognition of the political and economic transformations it has undertaken.



Asked about Spain’s change of government, he said the PSOE “has returned to the government with strength” and that the presence of President Sanchez “has had a very positive effect” on Spanish society and on Europe.



The political changes in Spain also led him to speak of the situation in Bolivia and about next year’s elections, in which the Bolivian president will run for reelection following authorization by the Constitutional Court (TC).



“At times we forget that democracy is an ongoing process and therefore has a future that is structured according to what politicians and citizens decide,” Rodriguez Zapatero said in answer to a question about Bolivia’s future political panorama.