AG Sessions greeted by pro-immigrant protesters in California

Los Angeles, Jun 26 (EFE).– Some 300 people gathered here Tuesday to protest a visit by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a prominent public face of the “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has led to the separation of hundreds of children from their parents.



More than 20 people, all of them faith leaders, were arrested for blocking a street outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles as part of the demonstration.



The attorney general entered the building prior to the sit-in.



Sessions traveled to the California metropolis to address a conservative group.



Organizers of the protest denounced what they called the racist immigration policy of President Donald Trump’s administration, with a particular focus on the role of Sessions, who announced in April that people who crossed the border without authorization would face criminal prosecution.



The zero tolerance approach represents a drastic change from past practice and has seen more 2,000 children taken from their parents and placed in shelters.



Trump last week signed an executive order to stop family separation, but the youngsters already sent to shelters remain there and in many cases, the parents have no knowledge of their kids’ whereabouts.



“Without any precedent, this attorney general has taken it on himself to criminalize what was formerly seen as a misdemeanor that did not warrant federal charges,” Jorge Mario Cabrera, a spokesman with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, told EFE.



Family separation at the border has spurred protests across the United States, notably at Border Patrol and detention facilities and at offices of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.