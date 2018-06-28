Houston Rockets to retain coach Mike D’Antoni for fourth year

Houston, United States, Jun 27 (EFE).- Houston Rockets announced on Wednesday that the team had picked up the fourth year option on the contract of coach Mike D’Antoni, retaining him for the 2019-20 season.

In two seasons with the Rockets, D’Antoni has led the team to the second highest winning percentage in NBA with 120 wins and 44 losses.



“The way Mike conducts himself behind the scenes along with the results he brings, it did not take long for me to see that he is the perfect fit for our organization,” owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement that was posted on Twitter.



“We are thrilled to have Coach D’Antoni continue to push the Rockets towards our goal of winning a championship,” he added.



During the recently-finished NBA season, 67-year-old D’Antoni led the Rockets to 65 wins, marking the first time that the team notched up the best results in the league.



D’Antoni was named the NBA’s “Coach of the Year” after his first season with Houston in 2016-17, with a win-loss record of 55-27.



He became the eighth trainer in the history of the league to win multiple coach of the year awards, and one of the two, who are still active, along with the legendary Gregg Popovich, who coaches the San Antonio Spurs.