Toyota criticizes US plan to impose import duties on cars

Washington DC, Jun 27 (EFE).- Japanese automaker Toyota criticised Wednesday that the company, along with other foreign car manufacturers, is being investigated by the United States government for being a threat to national security, and said that imposing import duties on cars will only harm US workers and consumers.



The company said Wednesday in a statement that the 137,000 people who work for Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships in the US are “not a national security threat.”



“We are an exemplar of the manufacturing might of America,” said the automaker, while also warning that “a 25 percent tariff on automotive imports, which is just a tax on consumers, would increase the cost of each vehicle sold in the country.”



Toyota said that if the Trump government imposes the tariffs as proposed, the cost of a Toyota Camry, which is manufactured in Kentucky, will increase by $1,800.



“We believe that the only plausible outcome of this investigation is to reject the notion that automotive imports threaten national security,” the company concluded.



On May 23, Trump ordered the Department of Commerce to investigate whether whether imports of vehicles and components are a threat to national security.



Trump said that if the investigation proves his assumption right, he will levy a 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles.



The investigation is scheduled to conclude at the end of July or August.



As part of this inquiry, the Commerce Department has set June 29 as a deadline for the pertinent companies to submit comments regarding Trump’s tax proposals.



Toyota plans to submit its comments before June 29.



Also, the Association of Global Automakers (GA), a US-based trade group representing foreign car manufacturers, on Wednesday rejected Washington’s proposal to impose vehicle tariffs as it will harm American workers.



According to the association, if the US eventually decides to levy the proposed taxes, the price of imported vehicles will rise by an average of $5,800, costing American consumers around $45 billion.



The GA also took issue with the notion that imported passenger cars, light trucks and parts for these vehicles have any relevance to US national security saying “America does not go to war in a Ford Fiesta,” adding “national defense requirements for such vehicles are low or non-existent, and imports cannot, therefore, threaten domestic production needed for projected national defense requirements.”